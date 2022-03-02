Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 5,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,522. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 727.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

