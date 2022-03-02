DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.90 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,449,000 after buying an additional 257,463 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

