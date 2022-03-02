Ducommun Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

