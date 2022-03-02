Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,188. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

