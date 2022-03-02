Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.