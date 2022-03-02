Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.