Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Earnings History for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.