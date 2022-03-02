Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
