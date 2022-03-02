Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.