Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $19.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

