Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 998,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 726,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

