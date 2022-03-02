Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,415. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

