eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

