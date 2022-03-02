Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
EDAP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
About Edap Tms (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
