Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

