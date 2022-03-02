Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

