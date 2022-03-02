Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

