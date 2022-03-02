eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. eHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
EHTH stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,243. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in eHealth by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in eHealth by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in eHealth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
