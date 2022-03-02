Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca Sells 8,518 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.06. 296,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,713. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -23.24. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELD. Cormark increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.