Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,603,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $91.95. 39,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

