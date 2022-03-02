Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

