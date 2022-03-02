Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

