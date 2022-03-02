Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. 3,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,483. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.