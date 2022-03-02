Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $560.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

