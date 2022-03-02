Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Enerplus stock opened at C$16.78 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
