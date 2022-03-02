Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerplus stock opened at C$16.78 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

