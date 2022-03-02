Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 103175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

