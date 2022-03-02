Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.
Shares of ERF stock opened at C$16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.82.
Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Read More
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.