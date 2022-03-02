EnWave (CVE:ENW) Given a C$1.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENW stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$98.08 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnWave will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.