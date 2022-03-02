EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 399.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

