EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,143,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 47.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 295,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.61.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.16. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

