EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

