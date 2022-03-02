EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $211.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

