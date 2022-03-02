Equalizer Trading Up 19.4% This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $85,826.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.77 or 0.06695902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.53 or 1.00018705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

