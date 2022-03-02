Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $704.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,652. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $846.35.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

