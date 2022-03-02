Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.98

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 35695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

