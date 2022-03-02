Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $914.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,735,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.