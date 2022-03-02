Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ManTech International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManTech International in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the technology company will earn $3.96 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ManTech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

