Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AppFolio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AppFolio in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.