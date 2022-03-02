Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

