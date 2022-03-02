Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.25. 273,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,832. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

