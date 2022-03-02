ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWH. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 811,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $7,802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

