Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $28.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,567,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

