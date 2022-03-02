Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41.

