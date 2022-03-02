EventChain Trading Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $107,495.18 and $25,379.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

