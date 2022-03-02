Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Everi by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Everi by 152.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Everi by 451.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

