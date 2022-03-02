Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.