Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVOL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.