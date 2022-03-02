Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.80.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.24 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

