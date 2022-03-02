ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About ExlService (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
