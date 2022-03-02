F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F-star Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.
Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,735. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.
About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
