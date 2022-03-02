FansTime 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113,830.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $197,658.68 and $113,830.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

