Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on FATE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after purchasing an additional 365,006 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

