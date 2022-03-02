FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,879. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.10 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

