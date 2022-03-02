FCF Advisors LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,784. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $86.76 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

